Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 14.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,716. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

