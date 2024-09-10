Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

