Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.86 and a 200 day moving average of $448.12. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

