Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at $94,399,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

