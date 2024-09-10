Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,670 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 451,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

