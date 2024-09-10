Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

GSLC opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

