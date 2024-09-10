Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.66.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

