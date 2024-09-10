Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $781.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.