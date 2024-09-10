Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

