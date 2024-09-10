Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

