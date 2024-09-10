Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

