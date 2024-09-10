Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85,731 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:HYMU opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.