Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85,731 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000.

Shares of BATS:HYMU opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

