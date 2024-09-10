Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.