Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 980,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 931,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 353.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

