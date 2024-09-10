Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.