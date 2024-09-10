Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

