Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.