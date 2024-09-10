Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

