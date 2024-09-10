Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

