Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $268,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 176,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

