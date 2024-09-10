Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $388,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

PAPR stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

