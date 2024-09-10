Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $415,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

