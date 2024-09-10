Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $434,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.