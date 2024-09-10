Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

