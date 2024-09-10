Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

