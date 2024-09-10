Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,541,000 after buying an additional 674,436 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

