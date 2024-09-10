Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 752 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.