Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 93,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

