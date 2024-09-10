Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

