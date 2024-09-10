Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11,259.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

