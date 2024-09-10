Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

