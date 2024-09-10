Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

F opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

