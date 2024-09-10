Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.