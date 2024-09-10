Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

