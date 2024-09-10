Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,161,013 shares of company stock valued at $129,356,749. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

