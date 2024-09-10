Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 844 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $950,192,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

