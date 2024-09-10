Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Get Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVNM opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.