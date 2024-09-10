Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.