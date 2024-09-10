Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

RNA opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,478 shares of company stock worth $14,679,680. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

