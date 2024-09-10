Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $389.22

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.22 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.05). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 33,231 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.22. The firm has a market cap of £127.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,052.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,707.73). 23.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.