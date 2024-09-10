Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Down 1.6%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.26. 45,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 69,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$170.23 million, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0952381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$68,928.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $100,848. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

