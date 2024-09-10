Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 524.80 ($6.86).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.
In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). Insiders acquired a total of 107,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,002,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
