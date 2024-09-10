Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,211.04

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,211.04 ($15.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.69). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.08), with a volume of 35,975 shares trading hands.

AVON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.93) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The firm has a market cap of £367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Maggie Brereton acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.71) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.70 ($26,154.96). Insiders acquired a total of 1,589 shares of company stock worth $2,029,926 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

