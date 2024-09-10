Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AXTA stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

