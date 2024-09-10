AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.