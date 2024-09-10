B. Riley Weighs in on Yext, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Yext in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.38 on Monday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 317,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,791 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

