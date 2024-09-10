B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,779 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.40% of B2Gold worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in B2Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Cibc World Mkts raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

