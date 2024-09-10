Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $847,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

