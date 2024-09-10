Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,785.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

ICE opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

