Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

ROP stock opened at $553.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

